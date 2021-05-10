State Debate: Harris' Wisconsin visit, bamboo ballots in Arizona, a 'crappy' state budget get aired today

Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson takes note of the coordinated effort on the part of Wisconsin elected Republicans in telling Vice President Kamala Harris that instead of visiting Wisconsin she should be going to Texas to deal with the immigration "crisis" that "Joe Biden created." Peterson suggests the GOP politicos first look at Donald Trump's immigration record before spouting off.
Blogging Blue's Steve Carlson says he's having trouble believing it, but now Arizona Republicans are examining the state's paper ballots from last November to see if they contain traces of bamboo fibers. They are now theorizing that thousands of ballots were sent in from Asia to fix the election against Trump. What in the world will be next? he asks.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes note of GOP State Rep. Mark Born, the co-chair of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee, calling Democratic proposals to take advantage of $1.6 billion in federal funds by expanding Medicaid "crap" because they won't call it welfare. Born's politics are "crap," Rowen suggests.
No matter how the media paints the state budget debate, writes CJ Szafir in a Right Wisconsin post, thanks to Joint Finance Republicans we now have no budget hole, but a whole new budget. He contends that Tony Evers' budget would have created a structural deficit and now we can start from zero.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey points to the recent school shooting by an Idaho middle school student as an example of why the laws need to hold parents accountable for the actions of their children. Those who can't safeguard their weapons from their kids need to suffer consequences, he insists.
In a post for the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog, two Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty staffers contend that it's time to shine light on what schools are teaching our kids. But, Will Flanders and Jessica Holmberg say, is that districts are charging parents big bucks for open records to discourage them from finding out what's being taught in even conservative areas.