State Debate: Hagedorn's a justice that voters should want, proclaims the Beloit Daily News

Brian Hagedorn's independence is the kind of Supreme Court justice that voters should want, comments the Beloit Daily News in an editorial that appeared before Monday's decision, with Hagedorn joing the liberals, to dismiss Donald Trump's suit against the Wisconsin election results. While the justice's actions have been refreshing, the paper still says we need to do away with electing justices and appoint them by merit instead.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy explains why Republicans won't end the election complaints. He contends that they are afraid of vote by mail and other options that tend to turn out higher numbers which they believe favors Democrats. They are convinced they have to bring the totals down. That's what they're up to right now in Wisconsin, he writes.
In a column for the Nation, Wisconsin's Treasurer Sarah Godlewski writes that Ron Johnson, Wisconsin's Republican senator, is bringing fringe science to the U.S. Senate. She slams Johnson's favoring voices of medical quacks over those of his constituents during his committee's hearings.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey doesn't want to be a language censor, but he does call out conservative radio host Vicki McKenna for constantly using the f-word in her tweets. He adds that he's criticized others, including Madison liberal host Sly for using the word. He says he firmly believes that good taste and decency need to be practiced by public people.
The Janesville Gazette applauds efforts by local charities in helping make sure its a Merry Christmas for those down on their luck. Despite the coronavirus, people are stepping up with contributions, toy donations and other help. The Grinch won't spoil the holidays, it adds.
Not to be outdone by conservative commentators, blogger Bill Stokes presents his own "fake news" story. He fashions a tale featuring the "My Pillow" guy from Minnesota and former vice presidential candidate Sarah Palin, the Proud Boys and even Wisconsin Sen. Ron Johnson.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska reports that someone has removed the rogue Christmas tree that two Republican state representatives had installed in the Capitol rotunda last week. Are we going to allow Gov. Tony Evers and his evil elves to get away with this?, he asks.
