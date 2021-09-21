State Debate: Guns are okay in schools, but masks aren't, comments State Sen. Lena Taylor

In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor notes the irony that guns are okay in schools, but masks aren't. The senator discusses public comment at a legislative hearing she was part of on a bill aimed at improving school safety measures in the state. She wonders how many of those opposed to masking would be perfectly all right with guns.
In a WisOpinion posting, columnist Bill Kaplan urges that a farm summit be called to push the COVID-19 vaccine. While many employers are getting behind requirements to get workers to get vaccinated, farmers are left on their own and need to be persuaded how important getting the shot is, Kaplan explains. The governor should call a summit to do that, he writes.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that Trump supporters forget about how Richard Nixon had to be protected from himself, too. In the controversy over Chief of Staff Mark Milley's contact with China, Humphrey insists that people need to understand that mature individuals will always come to the defense of the nation.
In an Urban Milwaukee op-ed, Alondra Garcia argues that DACA recipients need a pathway to citizenship. A DACA recipient herself, the Milwaukee school teacher writes that nearly a decade has passed, leaving DACA recipients in constant flux. Congress need to fix this now, she insists and points out how it has an opportunity to do so.
M.D. Kittle of the Empower Wisconsin blogsite aims another broadside at Gov. Tony Evers, this time insisting that the governor's "failures" are costing jobs and pushing up prices. He again asserts that Evers' refusal to end extra jobless benefits early has caused a labor shortage in the state, forcing Wisconsin employers to invest elsewhere to find workers.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is upset with the renaming of James Madison Memorial High School that is currently being reviewed by a special committee. He calls it just another example of cancel culture in the "Emerald City," citing the removal of the Chamberlain Rock from Bascom Hill, the banning of Frederic March's name on a theater, and the renaming of two elementary schools.