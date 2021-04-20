State Debate: Guard's sex harassment problem, crumbling UW buildings highlight today's debate

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that Wisconsin legislators need to act to protect National Guard troops from sexual harassment. While the major emphasis must be reform in the military itself, the paper says legislators need to redo the code of military justice that covers Guard troops on state duty. It cites The Capital Times/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel investigation that detailed the increasing incidents of sexual harassment among the Guard.
Speaking of the Legislature, columnist Bill Kaplan writes that it needs to address the problem of crumbling buildings on university campuses around the state. He points to the block of facade that fell off Van Hise Hall on the Madison campus recently as indicative of the problem facing infrastructure. The GOP-controlled Legislature hasn't paid attention to this festering problem, he complains in a WisOpinion column.
The Kenosha News insists that a good way for people to celebrate Earth Day this week is to clean up their trash -- and masks. The paper points to a recent story of a seagull caught in a discarded mask. The amount of trash that's left along highways and neighborhoods is an embarrassment, the paper adds.
Business blogger John Torinus congratulates Supreme Court Justice Annette Ziegler for working her way up to chief justice. She's gained respect in legal circles and among colleagues on the high court, he insists, and deserves this recognition.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Interfaith Conference director Pardeep Kaleka writes about the need to build a systemic strategy that prevents mass shootings. That must include a system that tracks data and provides analysis about those likely to engage in gun violence, he says.
The effects of the Trump presidency continues on the Wisconsin Republican Party, comments James Wigderson in Right Wisconsin. He notes that the state's GOP has invited Texas Republican Chair Allen West to its state convention. West is the guy who believes Texas should secede from the union, Wigderson points out.