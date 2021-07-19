State Debate: 'Grow up!' blogger tells youth who did their best to ruin the fair

"Grow up!" admonishes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey to the youth involved in brawls in the parking lots at the Dane County Fairgrounds over the weekend, causing the fair to close down earlier than scheduled. After losing last year to the pandemic, there was every reason to expect smiles and welcome entertainment return to the annual fair, then a bunch of rowdy kids has to mess it all up, he adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen, who watches new Wisconsin Republican Cong. Tom Tiffany's weekly newsletters contends that the latest one is more egregious than usual. Rowen points to a series of wild claims that the congressman, once known in the State Legislature as "Toxic Tommy," has put forth this week.
New State Schools Superintendent of Public Schools Jill Underly pens an editorial arguing that the State Legislature has a second chance at supporting our schools. While the Legislature ignored Gov. Tony Evers' suggestions to make school funding more equitable to special needs and mental health problems, he is sending them a separate package to take care of long term needs, she notes.
But this doesn't impress M.D.Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite. Evers should know by now that no amount of money is ever going to please the "malcontent educrats" in the state, he chides the governor. They always want more, but it's always for exotic projects.
The Racine Journal Times praises a deputy county sheriff for thwarting what could have been an even bigger tragedy in Caledonia last week. The deputy put his own life at risk following brutal shooting at a gas station at 7:30 in the morning, stopping the shooter from causing more harm, it notes.
Madison's rightie blogger takes a trip down memory lane on the occasion of his 72nd birthday, recounting the days without TV, the Braves still in Boston, and the many changes that have come roaring toward us and decisions we made, some good, some not.