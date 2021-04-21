State Debate: GOP's ploy to get control of virus aid is premature, says the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times editorializes the legislative Republicans' plan for spending COVID-19 relief funds was premature and putting the cart before the horse. The nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau had already told the GOP that the bills they passed and sent to the governor in an attempt to give them control over the funds were probably out of compliance with the federal relief package's rules, the paper points out.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson says that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson revealed a fixation on former Milwaukee radio talk show host Charlie Sykes during an interview on the Steve Scaffidi show on WTMJ recently. Johnson accused Scaffidi of "going Charlies Sykes" on him, an apparent reference to Sykes, once a big Johnson supporter, turning against Johnson and Donald Trump in recent years.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson writes that Gov. Tony Evers saved Wisconsin taxpayers money by renegotiating the state's contract with Foxconn, but clearly Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos isn't about to give Evers any credit. Vos made it clear, the blogger says, that he didn't think the contract needed to be rewritten even though Foxconn has failed to deliver its end of the bargain in which Vos played a key part.
As Earth Day approaches, Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to the rejuvenation of the Milwaukee River as a model of what can be done when committed public agencies and tireless grassroots organizations go to work to improve the environment.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts his memories of Walter Mondale, the former vice president and longtime Minnesota Democratic leader who died Monday at age 93. He remembers attending several rallies for Mondale over the years and credits him with aways insisting that politics shouldn't be about power, but doing good for the people.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy predicts a hot primary race next year for the Democratic U.S. Senate nomination to run against Ron Johnson, if Johnson indeeds runs again. He handicaps the chances of at least four well-known candidates who are known to be already in the running.
Meanwhile, blogger Bill Stokes has an idea for Dr. Fauci. He says the national health guru should get to work developing a vaccine that would render anyone unconscious if he picked up a gun within a half mile of another person. Get us a shot to keep us from getting shot, Stokes pleads.