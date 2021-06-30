State Debate: GOP tax cuts have Dems in a bind some commenters claim

In a column for the Janesville Gazette, political columnist Steve Walters writes that the legislative Republicans' proposed tax cuts have the Democrats playing defense. Dems are well aware that if they vote against the tax cuts, the votes will be used against them in the 2022 elections, he notes.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite agrees. He says the GOP budget has "boxed in" Gov. Tony Evers and the Dems. He claims that the budget may actually receive some Democratic votes and it's likely that Evers will sign it.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska now says he's going to federal court to sue the city of Madison for its Police Oversight Board that limits its membership to just two white people among the 11 members. He says the conservative non-profit law organization, Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty will aid him.
Speaking of lawsuits, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman insists that Americans should sue the U.S. Senate to have the filibuster declared unconstitutional. The filibuster represents a violation of the American tradition of one-American, one-vote, he maintains.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that in light of the State Assembly's push to enact a truth-in-meat labeling law, must hamburgers be all pork? Rowen goes on to list a myriad of examples of misnomers relating to food -- hot dogs, jumbo shrimp, for instance.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy calls Gov. Tony Evers the pro-science candidate and he wonders why that description has become so controversial. He notes that somehow today's Republicans have lumped in those who are pro-science with Democrats. Issues like global warming and the pandemic have played a big role, he notes.