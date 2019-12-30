State Debate: GOP senators continue their "ha-ha-no-confirmation' game, says James Rowen

The Republican State Senate is still playing its "ha-ha-no-confirmation" game with Gov. Tony Evers' appointees, notes Political Environment blogger James Rowen. It has become just another hyper-partisan way to maintain its power, Rowen argues, effectively negating the voters' wishes when they picked Democrat Evers as governor.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska has a good time with the cover of the latest Nation magazine that proclaims socialism is on the agenda in 2020. He goes on to ridicule the magazine's year-end "honor role" of progressives and announces that socialists aren't on his agenda.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson reports that outgoing Wisconsin congressman James Sensenbrenner is fuming over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's delay in sending the impeachment articles over to the Senate. He suggests she knows that a Senate trial will expose the impeachment flaws.
Noting that Donald Trump has made an issue of low-flowing toilets, the Racine Journal Times does an in-depth editorial look at the "crappy" topic and concludes that while there are some inconveniences like having to flush twice, overall it has saved water and homeowners some money.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy posts a synopsis of his 10 most popular columns during 2019. The column that got the most readers, he reveals, was the one that showed how much former governor Scott Walker has cost the state of Wisconsin.