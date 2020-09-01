State Debate: GOP senator's attack on Bucks, 2nd Amendment rights, Trump's disasters all get an airing today

Political Heat blogger Chris Walker accuses State Sen. Van Wanggaard of trying to silence athletes like those on the Milwaukee Bucks from speaking out on racial justice issues. Walker notes that the Republican senator from the Racine area has told the Bucks and others to do what they do best, play ball, and not stick their noses into issues they know little about. Wanggaard and other Republican legislators are smarting from Bucks' players who called on them to get to Madison and act on police reform legislation, Walker points out.
Jonathan Becker, a Kenosha native who is now an attorney at Georgetown University, writes in a WisOpinion column that the Second Amendment doesn't protect militia activity like the one that ended up killing two protesters in his hometown last week. He said the sheriff and police chief who insinuated that the militia was just exercising their Constitutional rights are wrong. The Wisconsin Constitution prohibits such action, he adds.
In a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan notes that Donald Trump was renominated for another term as president amid horrendous disasters that have hit the country under his watch. He lists those disasters and adds that Trump and his accolade in Wisconsin, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, continue to exploit fear and racism.
Forward Lookout blogger Brenda Konkel posts a number of comments from the "We Stand with the Madison Police Department" Facebook page that include calls to shoot the protesters. She wonders if there are any Kyle Rittenhouses among them.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson calls out those who have started a recall petition on Gov. Tony Evers and his lieutenant governor, Mendela Barnes. He calls the move ill-advised for a number of reasons, not the least of which will allow Evers to immediately raise unlimited campaign funds. He chides the state's Republican Party for not denouncing the move, calling it political malpractice.
The Racine Journal Times insists that college students who are required to go to school virtually should get a tuition refund. The paper contends that students who cannot interact with others in classes and other college activities are being shortchanged and should get some of those stiff tuition costs back.
John Schulze of the Wisconsin Associated Builders and Contractors, in a Right Wisconsin posting, contends that businesses need a safe harbor during this "storm of a lifetime." He calls for legislation that would prohibit "frivolous" lawsuits that could be filed against businesses as they navigate the pandemic.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!