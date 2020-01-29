State Debate: GOP's climate change record, Evers' redistricting, school choice all draw comments

Political Environment blogger James Rowen devotes his most recent blog to an examination of the Wisconsin Republican leaders' climate change record. He focuses much of his attention on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson for his pooh-poohing of climate change and continues with the record of former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker.
On his "Dom's Domain" politics blog, Dominique Paul Noth speculates on why Donald Trump will avoid the impeachment that he deserves. He says fellow Republicans are afraid to cross Trump. They fear him even more than they fear their own constituents, Noth writes.
West Bend Daily News' conservative columnist Owen Robinson insists that the only reason Gov. Tony Evers is touting a "people's commission" to propose new political districts is because he, like other Democrats, can't lose gracefully. He calls Evers' proposal for nonpartisan redistricting "offensive."
In a piece for the conservative Empower Wisconsin site, Madison developer and one-time Republican candidate for Ron Johnson's U.S. Senate seat, Terrance Wall, points to a town of Gibraltar ordinance on food vendors as an example of government run amok. He says the board in the Door County town ought to resign.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska contends that Trump's defenders have ripped open the Bidens' kimonos. He insists that Donald Trump did nothing wrong in his dealing with the Ukrainians. It's the Bidens who are the real wrongdoers, Blaska writes.
Cori Petersen, a writer for the conservative legal firm Wisconsin Institute on Law & Liberty, writes on RightWisconsin heralding a young African American girl's success story in switching from Milwaukee Public Schools to a voucher school. The posting is in honor of National School Choice Week being observed this week.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman chides that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo finally got someone to show him where Ukraine is on the map. The blogger comments on Pompeo's brouhaha with Mary Louise Kelly, a longtime reporter for National Public Radio.