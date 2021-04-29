State Debate: GOP pays lawyers ahead of new gerrymander scheme, notes Bruce Murphy

Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes about the new gerrymandering scheme being hatched by the Republicans in the State Legislature. He notes that they have hired and are paying a $375 an hour lawyer even before they have decided how they will redraw legislative districts following the new census. He calculates that could total more than $900,000 a year, courtesy of the state's taxpayers.
While welcoming its new police chief, the Beloit Daily News editorializes that the number one issue facing the city is curbing violence. The paper says the challenge is not the chief's alone, but is everyone's, including the schools, churches and neighborhoods. It needs to get done, the editorial adds, for the sake of public safety and Beloit's reputation.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey insists that the Mifflin Street block party is still too costly for the city and it needs to be ended. He calls out the destruction that occurred again last weekend. It's become just an excuse for a drinking party and the lack of face masks demonstrates how irresponsible it is and always has been, he adds.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, interim UW President Tommy Thompson writes that the state needs to invest in its universities. He points to the slab that fell off Van Hise Hall on the Madison campus recently and says that we can't let our university infrastructure deteriorate further. It's time for the state to meet this challenge, he adds.
In a column that's posted on the Right Wisconsin website, Democratic State Rep. Lakeshia Myers bemoans her party's role in the April superintendent of public instruction race. She wonders if the Democrats' action in backing a candidate in a nonpartisan race has opened a Pandora's box.
In a column on WisOpinion, State Rep. Robyn Vining, a Wauwatosa Democrat, argues that gun violence is a public health crisis. It's time that Wisconsin lawmakers address this problem, she insists, adding that it shouldn't be a partisan issue, but one that requires common sense.
Empower Wisconsin's M.D. Kittle contends that Gov. Tony Evers' "virtual government" is still not working. It's no wonder there are problems with getting unemployment checks delivered when hardly any state workers are actually going into the office, he writes.