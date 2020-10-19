State Debate: GOP opposition to masks called bad politics; Bill Stokes insists Trump is a crazy uncle

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson contends that Republicans in Wisconsin "screwed themselves" by opposing Gov. Tony Evers' mask mandate. He says that it's bad politics because polls show that the people favor the mandate and he's perplexed that the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty is carrying the ball for the GOP leaders.
Longtime Wisconsin journalist Bill Stokes, who does a daily blog in his retirement called "Kickass," has some observations on Savannah Guthrie's admonition to Donald Trump that he isn't someone's crazy uncle. According to his niece, Mary Trump, says Stokes, he really is.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls NBC's Savannah Guthrie a strong woman armed with facts and truth. Commenting on her town hall meeting with Donald Trump, Humphrey says she was extremely well prepared to call out Trump's falsehoods.
In a Right Wisconsin story, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty contends that Milwaukee Public Schools played a shell game with its empty school buildings. It hid the truth about the buildings to deny private and charter schools a chance to use them, the conservative legal firm alleges.
Blogging Blue's Zach Wisniewski wants to know when Wisconsin Republican legislators will start doing their jobs. Maybe it's time to cut their salaries and make them part-time legislators again, he suggests.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comments on the hug that California Democratic Sen. Diane Feinstein gave Republican Lindsey Graham as the Senate Judiciary Committee ended its hearings on Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. He says, of course, Democrats couldn't stomach the collegiality and were calling for Feinstein's removal.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!