State Debate: GOP needs to take note that 9 of 10 support vaccines, says blogger John Torinus

Business blogger John Torinus suggests that Republicans need to take note that 9 of 10 believe in vaccines. He says that the Marquette poll's results make him wonder why so many Republicans are siding with the anti-vaccine people. Has the Republican Party gone completely anti-science?, he asks.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asks the same question, also citing the Marquette University poll. He cites data that show even Republicans favor getting vaccinated. He adds that some suggest that the vaccinated should be kind to the resisters. That strategy clearly isn't working, he writes.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy calls attention to a study that shows 253 Wisconsin municipalities cut their police budgets even before the George Floyd killing in Minneapolis that led to a call for defunding police. The locals cut their police budgets because of a shortfall of money from the state, he notes.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite asks who's coming to Wisconsin from Afghanistan? He quotes 7th District Republican Cong. Tom Tiffany saying that he's deeply disturbed by reports that 5,000 Afghan refugees are coming to the U.S. every day and whether they will be caught and released just like the immigrants at the Mexican border.
Jon Peacock of the Wisconsin Budget Project notes that the Temporary Assistance to Needy Families is turning 25 years old this month, but there's no reason to celebrate. He says that both here in Wisconsin and nationally, the program is reaching only a fraction of the poor people who need help.
As Republican State Sen. Andre Jacque, a longtime anti-masking and vaccine skeptic, comes down with COVID-19, Political Environment blogger James Rowen recalls the many actions taken by legislative Republicans these past several months to push back at coronavirus safety measures.
The coronavirus' resurge rests squarely on the backs of those who refuse to get vaccinations, charges Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. There is justified anger at these idiots who believe they have a Constitutional right to infect others with a disease, the blogger insists.