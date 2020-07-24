State Debate: GOP legislators' position on Dem bills to remove jobless restrictions ires the bloggers

Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes the irony of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos badmouthing the unemployed and implying that Democrats want them to stay unemployment to "cheat" the system all the while he remains on the public payroll, collecting salary and lavish benefits as he's done for decades.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson weighs in, citing GOP Assembly leader Jim Steineke criticizing Democratic-sponsored bills to undo unemployment benefits restrictions, primarily targeting those on Social Security disability, passed under former governor Scott Walker. He calls out Steineke for insisting that easing the restrictions during the Covid-19 crisis would fuel the flames of an already stressed system.
On his Wisconsin Unemployment blog, Atty. Victor Forberger adds that the U.S. Department of Labor has so far declined to issue a waiver on the disability restrictions while okaying exemptions to allow exclusions so those who earn income as corporate shareholders can get unemployment.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that the Madison City Council's refusal to help stricken State Street merchants sickens him. Progressives on "overdrive" to assuage their white guilt are committing the same sins they rail against, he adds.
The right-wing Empower Wisconsin columnist, M.D. Kittle contends that Madison leftists are killing State Street. Pointing out that many of the merchants are hard-working immigrants trying to get ahead in America, the City Council has made clear it will do nothing to help them.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, insists that Gov. Tony Evers must take action and reissue a health emergency in the state. We're losing the war in Wisconsin against the coronavirus, he says, and Evers needs to take action as a new Supreme Court Justice, Jill Karofsky, replaces Dan Kelly on Aug. 1 and could flip the court's 4-3 ruling that declared Evers' first emergency unconstitutional.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts that Madison's "social justice warriors" tell the city's Police and Fire Commission that they have no confidence in Madison's police, contending that the cops work to protect buildings over the rights of peaceful protesters. Really?, Blaska asks, pointing out that police were no where to found when "peaceful" protesters tore down statues, beat up a state senator and firebombed the City-County Building.
