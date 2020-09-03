State Debate: GOP is angry, but asleep on policing, charges Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy

Republicans are angry, yet asleep on policing, says Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. He points out that GOP legislators are unwilling to meet on police reform issues, but members like State Sen. Van Wanggaard, a former police officer himself, make proposals to micro manage police departments in cities like Milwaukee and Madison while double-dipping taxpayers.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska complains that Madison has stacked the deck against the police in the City Council's passage of the civilian police oversight board early Wednesday morning. He contends that Freedom Inc. and other mostly minority organizations will flood the board with a thousand paper cuts to the police department.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey notes with sadness the defeat of Joseph Kennedy III in the Massachusetts' primary for the Democratic nomination for U.S. senator. Humphrey recounts his lifelong admiration for the storied Kennedy family and the loss hits hard to those who believed in Camelot.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, admitting a sense of sarcasm and snark, posts a "public service announcement" on the price of soup in the Milwaukee area with some suggestions on what kind is best to buy. It's all aimed at Donald Trump's contention in Kenosha Tuesday that protesters were hurling cans of soup at police during the demonstrations.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, writing on the MacIver Institute blog calls Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes "shameless," contending they are trying to shift blame for Kenosha lawlessness from themselves to Donald Trump.
Meanwhile, Reggie Jackson of the Milwaukee Independent says that white America's greatest fear is a level playing field. He recounts history of the establishment fighting every attempt to give people of color equal opportunities to make sure the playing field wasn't level.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!