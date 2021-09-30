State Debate: GOP giving self black eye; Defund police blamed for violence among the comments

Taking yet another swing at gerrymandering, Wisconsin Republicans are giving themselves a black eye, says Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff. She notes that the state's voters are solidly on the side of nonpartisan redistricting and the actions being taken by the GOP are flying in the face of that sentiment.
The Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson has a message to American racism: "I know you did it, just admit it." The drive to outlaw so-called Critical Race Theory from school curricula or anything having to do with addressing racism is nothing more than an attempt to hide the truth, he writes.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio host Dan O'Donnell claims that new FBI data show that the defund the police movement was a deadly mistake. He blames the increase in homicides across the country on taking resources away from police departments.
Meanwhile, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska blames incidents of student fighting in Madison high schools on the absence of police officers. This was all predictable, Blaska maintains, when the "woke" school board voted to end police resource officers.
Another far right blogger, M.D. Kittle of the Empower Wisconsin blogsite, asks whether Joe Biden's Afghanistan disaster imported child sex traffickers. He points to incidents at Ft. McCoy and claims by some GOP members of Congress that the administration looked the other way and allowed Afghans with a history of sex assault to enter the country.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls attention to a Chicago Tribune series that revealed how guns are being funneled to Chicago streets from Wisconsin. It demonstrates how the state needs to require stricter standards for gun dealers if we're going to get a handle on the crisis, he implies.
Recombobulation Area blogger Dan Shafer comments on the number of times how the Bucks, the Packers, the Brewers and last weekend's Ryder Cup have been praised for "putting Wisconsin on the map." That's good, he writes, but it cuts both ways. Wisconsin is also put on the map by the likes of Ron Johnson, the State Supreme Court and the Waukesha School District, and that's not so good, he says.