State Debate: GOP gamble doesn't pay off in court election, writes conservative blogger

RightWisconsin's James Wigderson, in an early analysis of the Supreme Court election, writes that Republicans took a big gamble on going ahead with last Tuesday's election and lost. They banked on big absentee voting from GOP areas, he speculates, but they weren't enough to elect conservative Dan Kelly.
In a column for WisOpinion, Bill Kaplan again calls on the Wisconsin Legislature to expand Medicaid coverage in the state. He points to the health coverage problems caused by the coronavirus and the fact that Donald Trump refuses to re-open ACA enrollment. Kaplan tells Republican legislators that rural hospitals in particular need their help.
In a RightWisconsin posting, Corydon Fish, the general counsel for Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce, claims that trial lawyers are trying to capitalize on the coronavirus crisis. He says they target ventilator manufacturers and health care products, urging families who have lost loved ones to sue.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says he wasn't expecting that Bernie Sanders would quickly endorse Joe Biden, figuring that the Vermont senator would wait until the Democratic convention. Heinzelman says he's got his fingers crossed that this will work out.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey is dismayed that Pick n' Save personal in-store shoppers aren't allowed to accept tips from appreciative customers like him. He singles out a worker at the stores' Shopko Drive grocery and urges the company to reconsider its "no tips" policy.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!