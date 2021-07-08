State Debate: GOP did as little as possible for people, complains Milwaukee State Sen. Lena Taylor

Given the chance, Wisconsin Republicans did as little as possible, complains State Sen. Lena Taylor in a column for the Milwaukee Courier. In an unprecedented year, Wisconsin had the resources to address several simmering problems, but then the GOP-controlled Legislature did virtually nothing, she says.
The pandemic is not over, blogs Gregory Humphrey on his Caffeinated Politics site. Common sense is required and that goes for Republicans, too, he says. He writes that too much of the nation has adopted a cavalier attitude toward the virus and now the Delta strain is making inroads.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen gives a shout out to former Milwaukee Mayor John Norquist for his persistence in getting the Interstate highway spur that blocked the northside of downtown Milwaukee from the rest of the city torn down. That farsighted decision has led to the development of the wildly popular Deer District adjoining the new arena and the extension of city's Riverwalk, he writes. None of that would have happened without Norquist's efforts, he points out.
Speaking of Milwaukee freeways, Recombobulation Area blogger Dan Shafer insists that the state needs to reconsider the expansion of I-94 from the baseball stadium to the downtown. He says the freeway should be torn down and converted to a boulevard. Otherwise, we'll be further dividing the already divided city, he contends.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blogsite says that staffers at the Lincoln Hills School for Boys are quitting their jobs at an alarming rate because, he says, Gov. Tony Evers' Department of Corrections person in charge of juvenile detention doesn't know his job. The staff is frustrated and afraid, he contends.
Blogger Bill Stokes insists that Wisconsin needs to institute a minimum dumbness plan that would, for one, make it illegal for anyone to be so dumb as to think Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has the best interest of the state at heart when he pulls some of his stunts.