State Debate: GOP and PFAS, school choice cheers, Biden the 'false unifier,' highlight the debate

Political Environment blogger James Rowen insists that legislative Republicans are continuing their anti-science position by blocking the DNR's attempt to establish tough rules on the use of PFAS chemicals that have contaminated all of Madison's lakes.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Ty Babinski, president of the Wisconsin Coalition for Virtual School families, celebrates "School Choice Week." He says the coalition and its allies, the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty and the MacIver Institute, for instance, have nurtured and preserved a strong choice virtual education option.
And in another Right Wisconsin piece, Will Flanders, the research director of WILL, touts a bill introduced by GOP State Sen. Dale Kooyenga to open school choice to parents statewide making 300 percent of the federal poverty line. This would greatly expand school choice in the state, Flanders boasts.
In another of a pre-election series of blogs on alders he considers radically left-wing, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska today calls out Ald. Rebecca Kemble, insisting that the Council member who is up for re-election this spring not only wants to defund the police, she wants to abolish them. He quotes from her previous statements at Council meetings but notes she hasn't said a word about police in her campaign literature.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson attacks the hypocrisy of Patriots' coach Bill Belichick turning down the presidential medal of freedom from Donald Trump. He points to the coach's previous statements of support for Trump and insists he accepted the honor before deciding against it.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site calls Joe Biden the "false unifer." He no sooner had called for unity, Kittle proclaims, then he proceeded to dismantle much of his predecessor's legacy. Not only that, he goes on, he's working with leftist special interests.