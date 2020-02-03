State Debate: Good news, blogs James Rowen, DNR once again recognizes climate change

Political Environment blogger James Rowen says there's good news to report about the Wisconsin DNR. He points out that it was in 2016 that the DNR under then-Gov. Scott Walker made national news by scrubbing a climate change page of data and science about global warming. Well, new Gov. Tony Evers' DNR has restored that, he writes.
In a posting for the MacIver Institute, right-wing Milwaukee radio commentator Dan O'Donnell wonders if the Wisconsin Elections Commission is above the law. He expresses his chagrin that the commission has been allowed to ignore a judge's order to purge the state's voting rolls, a ruling based on a lawsuit filed by the Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty.
Conversely,state Sen. Lena Taylor, in a column for the Milwaukee Courier, touts a movie titled "Rigged: the Voter Suppression Playbook," claiming that it's the most consequential film of the century. She describes how the film documents years of Republican efforts to deny the poor and elderly the right to vote and she includes the purge sought by WILL as an example.
In another Milwaukee Courier guest column, state Rep. Lakeisha Myers endorses a "yes" vote for the Milwaukee School District's referendum coming up in the April spring election. She argues that "we've come too far to turn around" and deprive needed funding by the public school system.
Cori Petersen, a research analyst for WILL, posts on RightWisconsin a piece about a new model for Catholic education that has sprung up in Racine and, unlike other Catholic schools, is thriving and growing. It's a result of a vision by Archbishop Jerome Listecki, Petersen says, that pools the resources of several churches into one school.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says he can't believe how low today's Republican Party will stoop in defense of "sexual predator" Donald Trump. They, in effect, have proven that they are a menace to the people and true monarchists, the blogger insists.