State Debate: Glee over end of masking, gloom over vote suppression are today's highlights

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that it's overjoyed at the onset of summer and what appears to be the end of the awful pandemic. Yes, we'll need to continue to take precautions, but it feels like we're liberated, the editorial goes on, and we welcome the sunny days ahead.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska hails "masks off" day that today ends the Dane County/Madison masking directives. He says the first thing he's going to do is walk boldly into Menard's without a mask.
Columnist Bill Kaplan calls Assembly Speaker Robing Vos disingenuous for summarily dismissing expanding Medicaid in Wisconsin. His and his party's actions defy common sense and math, Kaplan points out in a WisOpinion column.
The Wisconsin Democracy Campaign highlights a recent report from three nonprofits that points out the barriers that already exist to make voting harder for Wisconsin citizens. They include the tough Voter ID law, the difficulty for the disabled to get transportation to the polls and limited hours that makes it difficult for some voters to get off work to cast their ballots.
Political Environment blogger hails a decision just before the Memorial Day weekend that the Scott Walker-led Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources erred in granting the Kohler golf course development a permit to fill a piece of a state park wetlands. Although the ruling is likely to be appealed, this is a major first round victory, the blogger says.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes that Wisconsin's Pride Month needs to focus on transgender rights this year. For too long this group has been vilified especially by Republicans and now they're extending the culture to prevent transgender students to participate in sports.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters highlights the experiences of an average worker who has been on unemployment benefits and getting the extra $300 a week and what it has meant to him and his family. It's not as clear cut as some people claim, the columnist points out.