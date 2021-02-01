State Debate: Give Biden a chance says Beloit paper; 'Bungling' GOP senators chided for mask snafu

The Beloit Daily News editorializes that like in 2016 it didn't endorse in the 2020 year's presidential election, but like it also did following the 2016 election it urges giving new President Joe Biden a chance to show who he really is. Our fervent hope is that people will calm down, the editorial says, and give Biden's new team a chance.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson jabs at "bungling Republicans" for rushing to trash the governor's mask mandate, but instead mistakenly put in peril $49 million a month in federal pandemic aid. There's no excuse for this, he adds, State Senate Republicans didn't even pause to think.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen adds that the Senate's dumb action at least gave Assembly Speaker Robin Vos someone to blame before he had the Assembly vote to end the mandate, too.
In a posting carried by Right Wisconsin, Eric Ostermeier of the nonpartisan Smart Politics, wonders if Gov. Tony Evers could buck the Wisconsin trend of incumbent governors losing in off-year elections when their party holds the presidency. He explores this interesting history.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska notes that the Wisconsin State Journal has editorialized to open Madison's public schools. Everyone wants to re-open the schools, he blogs, the parents, the kids, so what's the hold up? The teachers union, of course, he answers himself, adding that the union really runs the school system.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing Empower Wisconsin blog site takes another jab at Tony Evers for his unemployment "disaster." He highlights the experiences of a West Allis man who he claims is trapped in Evers' bureaucratic nightmare.
Blogger Bill Stokes wonders if Republican legislators are turning into chickens, suffering from the same diseases that plagued the chicken house as he was growing up on a farm many decades ago. He describes those diseases and notes that the symptons of similar to what we're seeing both in Congress and the Wisconsin Legislature these days.