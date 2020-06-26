State Debate: Get those ships powered by Wisconsin engines, too, writes Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Commenting on Donald Trump's visit to Wisconsin this week, Sen.Tammy Baldwin, in a WisOpinion column, notes that Trump claims credit for the Navy's choice in picking Marinette to build the service's new frigate, but it really was the design and ingenuity of the state's shipyard workers who won the contract. The senator suggests Trump go further and insist the new ships be powered by engines, also built in Wisconsin.

Business blogger John Torinus predicts that Tommy Thompson will be more than just interim president of the University of Wisconsin. Because of all the problems facing the UW from the virus crisis to huge financial problems, he's got to move with alacrity and get the system through at least the next year, if not more.