State Debate: Get those ships powered by Wisconsin engines, too, writes Sen. Tammy Baldwin

Commenting on Donald Trump's visit to Wisconsin this week, Sen.Tammy Baldwin, in a WisOpinion column, notes that Trump claims credit for the Navy's choice in picking Marinette to build the service's new frigate, but it really was the design and ingenuity of the state's shipyard workers who won the contract. The senator suggests Trump go further and insist the new ships be powered by engines, also built in Wisconsin.
Business blogger John Torinus predicts that Tommy Thompson will be more than just interim president of the University of Wisconsin. Because of all the problems facing the UW from the virus crisis to huge financial problems, he's got to move with alacrity and get the system through at least the next year, if not more.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is frustrated that as Covid-19 cases are popping up everywhere, we can't agree to even wear face masks or stay six feet apart when we belly up to the bar. He notes the spikes in meat packing plants, prisons and elsewhere and the often bigoted responses from naysayers.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska blasts Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway for asking that the "baseball bat and bullhorn" guy be released on bail. Madison has elected an anti-cop mayor, anti-cop alders and anti-cop school board members, Blaska fumes.
The Badger Institute's Julie Grace points to Iowa as an example of occupational licensing reform, opening the state's doors for licensed cosmetologists, social workers, landscape architects and others by recognizing their licenses when they move there. She wants Wisconsin to do the same, claiming it will be good for the economy.
