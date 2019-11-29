The Racine Journal Times editorializes that every time an Amazon Prime button is pressed, another store closes its doors. The paper encourages its readers to get up and go outside and shop at actual stores instead of buying everything online.
In an Isthmus column, Ruth Conniff insists that a legislator's push to require school districts to teach cursive writing is a "loopy idea" that will take money away from more important educational needs. She points out that Wisconsin ranks last in the nation in supporting special education.
Owen Robinson, the conservative columnist for the West Bend Daily News, contends that Gov. Tony Evers' veto of a bill that would make it easier to become a certified nursing assistant by adopting less restrictive federal rules for CNAs is putting the state's most vulnerable citizens at risk.
On the Empower Wisconsin website, conservative columnist M.D. Kittle accuses the state Department of Public Instruction of dragging its feet in allowing the Palmyra-Eagle School District to shut down as the district's voters have decided they want to do.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that Summerfest in reality pays no net rent to the city of Milwaukee. He says that contrary to what Summerfest's governing body asserts, the annual festival actually collects more rent from vendors at the event than it pays to the city.
In his Thanksgiving Day blog yesterday, David Blaska laments the number of negative columns about the holiday that he spotted in Thursday's New York Times, including one, he claims, that indicts white people. Pardon me, he says, but we're giving thanks.