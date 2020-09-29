State Debate: Frustration over Kenosha probe; a call for early vote count; health care danger lead the debate

The Racine Journal Times expresses frustration over the amount of time it's taking to get the results of the Wisconsin Department of Justice's investigation into the Jacob Blake shooting that erupted into protests and subsequent rioting in Kenosha. The paper editorializes that the appointment of former Madison police chief Noble Wray appears to be a good one, but the city needs a timetable so it can move ahead.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson parts with Waukesha County Republican Women who gave Wendy Rittenhouse, the mother of Kyle Rittenhouse, a standing ovation during a meeting she was invited to attend last week. Young Rittenhouse, who killed two protesters when he and other armed men showed up at a Kenosha protest, is not a hero, but a vigilante, Wigderson proclaims.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel editorializes that the Legislature needs to allow clerks to start counting absentee ballots before the Nov. 3rd election. If voting officials can't, Wisconsin's results won't be known for days or even weeks because of the deluge of expected absentee votes. GOP legislative leaders need to meet and change the law as several other states already have, the paper adds.
Donald Trump's non-payment of taxes underscores him being the grifter-in-chief, insists Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. The New York Times' report on his tax returns show how Trump has deceived his supporters and explains why he has refused to release them to the public as other presidents have done for decades.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing in WisOpinion, says that if Donald Trump's nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court is confirmed before Nov. 10th, the entire Affordable Care Act will be in jeopardy. This election has always been about health care, he adds, and it's doubly important that the nation elect Joe Biden if health coverage for Americans stands a chance.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Covid-19 cases are rising in many rural and mostly red counties in Wisconsin, yet Wisconsin Republican leaders continue to push back at Gov. Tony Evers' mandate that people wear masks to protect themselves and others. How far down crazy lane will these politicians drive?, he asks.
Speaking of legislative Republicans, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson weighs in on Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald's race for the 5th District Congressional seat. He complains that Fitzgerald refuses to debate his Democratic opponent who, he adds, has received little media coverage.
