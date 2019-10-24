Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy takes a look at the people he believes will run for Milwaukee County executive next spring to replace the outgoing Chris Abele. He sees a long list of candidates and Abele's endorsement of one of them could be the deciding factor.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that the Madison School District will learn nothing from the Marlon Anderson firing that he says has made the city's schools a national punch line. He contends the system is beyond reforming.
In a blog for Right Wisconsin, Fond du Lac Republican chair Rohn Bishop pushes bills pending in the Legislature that would require municipalities that are replacing lead water pipes to consider more than one material in asking for bids. He claims that the restrictions that now exist in some municipalities, requiring the replacement pipes be made of ductile iron, cost taxpayers millions more because there's no competition.
Also on Right Wisconsin, C.J. Szafir and Libby Sobic, two staffers for the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, claim that Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren has a plan "to hurt Wisconsin schools." Their lengthy analysis insists Warren will do away with Act 10 and further "federal intrusion" into our state schools.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal gives a shout-out to October, which happens to be National Adopt-a-Dog Month. It's aimed at urging potential dog owners to first consider shelter dogs instead of going to what he says are "puppy mills." Liebenthal talks about his own dogs which came from the Wisconsin Humane Society and urges his readers to "make a dog's day in Wisconsin."
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman accuses Donald Trump of "murdering" 35-year-old prominent Kurdish politician Hevrin Khalaf. She was captured by Turkish troops who crossed into Syria after Trump evacuated American forces and has not been seen since, he explains.