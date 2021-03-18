State Debate: Foxconn's latest promise met with skepticism

Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests no one hold their breath over the latest Foxconn announcement about its plans for the Racine County site that he notes is secret for now, but promises to be revealed in July. He posts several Foxconn announcements in the past, none of which have come to pass.
Consider the Foxconn announcement a "maybe" says Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy. Suggesting that it may expand its Racine County investment to $13 billion is based on the fragile possibility that it will be manufacturing electric car parts at the heavily-subsidized Wisconsin facility, it far from a certainty.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, former Milwaukee Mayor John Norquist says that Gov. Tony Evers is wrong in his support of expanding I-94 in the city's western downtown. He notes that expanding freeways into urban areas also contradicts President Joe Biden's policies because of its impact on poor neighborhoods.
The Racine Journal Times lauds Pope Francis' visit to Iraq in an effort to promote tolerance among Muslims and Christians. We won't know for sure how successful his trip is for a long time, but it may help build a foundation for greater tolerance among the Iraqi people, the paper editorializes.
We need to care about the children at the border, writes Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. One needs to care about them and not shout stupid remarks that they are not our children. He insists they are our children.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comments on the Wisconsin chapter of the Sierra Club dropping John Muir's name from its title. He speculates that it won't be long before Madison's "woke" educators move to drop Muir's name from the elementary school that bears it.
Writing on the Bradley Foundation-supported MacIver blogsite, Milwaukee right-wing talk radio host Dan O'Donnell comes rushing to the defense of Republicans Ron Johnson and Glenn Grothman over their recent comments that have brought charges of racism. O'Donnell claims this is just what liberals do to falsely label opponents.
Blogger Bill Stokes reflects on the passing of several close friends in recent weeks, including the death of Carrie Lee Nelson, the widow of the late Wisconsin governor and U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson.