State Debate: Foxconn's generous tax subsidy, Trump's impeachment, Madison 'Brexit' highlight the commentary

Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that the state subsidy to Milwaukee Tool for adding hundreds of jobs is a pittance compared to what Scott Walker and legislative Republicans gave Foxconn. The subsidy for Milwaukee Tool, which now has 1,812 employees averages $25,400 per job while Foxconn's, even if it does attain the 13,000 promised jobs, will amount to $172,000 per job, Rowen points out.
The nation needs to reflect on what happens if Donald Trump does not face constitutional justice, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Noting Trump's six-page letter to Nancy Pelosi "for the purpose of history," Humphrey assures Trump that he what he's already done as president will make an indelible mark on history.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman makes a point of it that Donald Trump, in his six-page screed to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, gave a shout-out to Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in the letter, quoting Johnson's remarks about his conversation with Ukraine President Zelensky.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is wondering if we can try Brexit in Madison, Wisconsin. The blogger says that the cost of Madison progressivism has gone up 9% this year and the Madison school board is preparing to ask for multi-millions more next year.
The Kenosha News is excited about the way its city is evolving. The automaker days are far into the rear view mirror, the paper editorializes, and new downtown developments are pointing the way to a new era. Maybe not everyone is going to like it, but it's the reality, it adds.
In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee's site, Ruth Conniff explains how Wisconsin's gerrymandered districts stall gun safety. She cites a report from the Center for American Progress that shows how Republicans in four states, including Wisconsin, can thwart initiatives that the people overwhelmingly support.