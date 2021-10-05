State Debate: Foxconn once again jilts Wisconsin, complains James Rowen on his blog

Political Environment blogger James Rowen charges that Foxconn has jilted Wisconsin by agreeing to build an electric vehicle plant in Ohio. This after the Taiwanese corporation indicated it would repurpose its supposedly massive plant in southeast Wisconsin for electric vehicle use, he points out.
It's a different story in Beloit where the Daily News praises NorthStar for breaking ground on a new plant in the city's industrial park to produce complex nuclear medical radioisotopes that the firm has been pioneering. Its success is proof that nothing is out of our reach, the paper says.
In a WisOpinion posting, columnist Bill Kaplan observes that Congress is beset by obstructionist Republicans and divided Democrats. The only glimmer of hope was the passage of a measure to fund government through Dec. 3, but the failure to reach agreement on major infrastructure bills could well lead to catastrophe, he writes.
In a column that appears in the Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters says that ex-governor Scott Walker is still casting a shadow over the state capitol. He notes that his pick on the board directing the DNR is still in place, that Act 10 is still in effect and Rebecca Kleefisch's candidacy would bring a Walker-like government back into power.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that it's time for President Joe Biden to step up and pick a Food and Drug Administration chief. The lack of a clear leader for the agency is contributing to uncertainty surrounding the vaccinations and is mixing politics with the pandemic, never a good thing, the paper maintains.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska cheers Fred and Mary Mohs' sale of their property facing the Capitol to the Wisconsin Historical Society for its new museum. But, he's not enamored with the mock-up of the new building. It should be historic, not another glass structure, he complains.