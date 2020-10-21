State Debate: Foxconn deal was never real, insists Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy

Commenting on this week's stories by the tech website the Verge that describes a hollowed out Foxconn development in Racine County with empty buildings, ghost jobs and broken promises, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says the Foxconn deal was never real from the get-go. The bottom line, it appears, is the state got snookered.
The Beloit Daily News declines to make an endorsement in the presidential race, opting instead to present a synopsis of Donald Trump's and Joe Biden's strengths and weaknesses and tells its readers to decide for themselves, but no matter who, be sure to vote.
Schools shouldn't be penalized for enrollment drops this year, editorializes the Kenosha News. Enrollment is down in nearly every public school district, primarily because parents aren't sending their children to pre-kindergarten and kindergarten because of worries over the pandemic or opting to instead send kids to alternative schools. State aids shouldn't be reduced this year, but if after another year shows the kids are permanently gone, then reductions can occur, the paper argues.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen blames the Wisconsin State Supreme Court for aiding the surge in coronavirus cases in the state because of its early decision to stop Gov. Tony Evers' "safer-at-home" rules. There were just over 10,000 cases in Wisconsin when the court agreed to a GOP legislative suit last May to end the shutdown. Now there are more than 173,000 he points out.
On his "Kickass" blog site, retired Wisconsin journalist Bill Stokes admits he was a trapper using leg-hold traps in his youth, but has since become painfully aware of how cruel and inhumane the traps are. He suggests that the state's lawmakers should address outlawing the traps if and when they ever come back to Madison,
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that Madison everyday citizens are speaking up for the city's police, not the social warriors with their "f-bomb" demands. Ordinary people are worried about shooting incidents and lawlessness, he writes, and know that the police are needed now more than ever.
