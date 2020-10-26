State Debate: Foxconn, Covid, the Madison mayor's salary get debated today

Political Environment blogger James Rowen comments that the Foxconn development at Mt. Pleasant in Racine County is anything but resembling the "eighth wonder of the world" that Donald Trump and Scott Walker promised when they announced the deal three years ago. The whole project keeps lending itself to parody, he suggests.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson highlights a series of twitter messages that he says exposes Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' "failure" on the Covid crisis. The messages describe the machinations Republican legislators took to avoid convening to address the coronavirus pandemic, leaving the governor on his own and, Peterson thinks, hoping he will damage himself in a 2022 re-election.
In its daily Covid update, Wisconsin Watch reports that Marathon County showed a significant spike in Covid cases following the rally by Donald Trump there earlier this month. It was one of five rally sites where infections showed big increases.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is happy to see a proposed budget amendment to cut City Council members' salaries by five percent. It's not a lot of money, but symbolic, he adds. However, why doesn't the amendment call for cutting the mayor's salary, too, since she is proposing to cut the police?, he wonders.
On his Recombobulation blog, Milwaukee journalist Dan Shafer posts several questions from readers and supplies his own answers to them. The questions range from gerrymandered redistricting to the pandemic and how it's affecting Wisconsin.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson reports that former State Supreme Court Justice Dan Kelly, who was defeated in the April election, has joined the Institute for Reforming Government, a conservative think tank based in Madison. CJ Szafir, president of the group, said Kelly will concentrate on accountability and oversight of state agencies.
