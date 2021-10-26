State Debate: Follow science, not the quacks for COVID facts, writes columnist Bill Kaplan

Follow the science and not the quacks for COVID-19 facts, writes columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. Among those quacks is Wisconsin's U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, he points out. Kaplan goes on to cite other Republican leaders who are urging citizens to get shots based on the scientific evidence that they are quite effective.
The Racine Journal Times applauds the Racine Public Library for adding a social worker to its staff. Libraries are no longer just a place to check out a book, the paper comments in an editorial. Today they are in the "human business" providing connections to many services beyond books, it adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes the extreme irony in a Dane County judge using former Scott Walker-appointed DNR Secretary Cathy Stepp's "flawed" rule making" to halt the scheduled 2021 wolf hunt in the state.
Remso Martinez, the digital marketing manager for the conservative Badger Institute, complains that many young conservatives are afraid to speak out because of the "cancel culture" carried out by liberals. He insists that as a result they're being denied free speech rights.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska blasts Wisconsin State Journal Sunday columnist Esther Cepeda, claiming that she is siding with Katoine Richardson, the Black 19-year-old who initially was suspected of shooting a Madison police officer. Blaska contends it's another "hate the cops" screed from Madison progressives.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson explains why some people believe that erasing our history should make sense to people like him. It isn't just history they want erased, but my family's experiences and they want to pretend that my family was never a victim of racism, he writes.