State Debate: Fix election issues now, says the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times wants the Wisconsin Legislature and the governor to clean up Wisconsin's election issues now. Having endured charges of fraud from Donald Trump's campaign, the state needs to address issues like absentee voting in the park, drop boxes, signatures required on absentee ballots and giving clerks the ability to count absentee votes before election day, the paper editorializes.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen reminds his readers of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' declaration during the April spring elections that it was incredibly safe to go outside. There were 2,578 virus cases in Wisconsin at the time and now the total is 508,580, he points out.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska continues to marvel at the proliferation of conspiracy theories aimed at insisting Donald Trump was cheated out of re-election. Today he posts a blog site that claims the Nashville bombing was engineered by the deep state to thwart checks on voting machines that supposedly AT&T, the building that apparently was targeted by the bomber, was under contract to investigate.
Blogger Bill Stokes muses on how one deals with family members who happen to be Donald Trump supporters. He says the one good thing about the pandemic is that you don't wind up at family gatherings where politics might service. Perhaps when this is all done, he adds, we'll be talking about other things if we're lucky.