State Debate: Fitzgerald, Vos useless, says James Rowen; WMC honcho wants cap on state's income tax

Political Environment blogger James Rowen claims that during the coronovirus crisis, legislative Republican leaders Assembly Speaker Robin Vos and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald are declaring their uselessness. Vos, he notes, says there's no reason for the Legislature to return to Madison to address the crisis, saying there's no need to have politicians grandstand. Look who's talking, Rowen implies.
In a RightWisconsin post, the WMC's Cory Fish calls for amending the state's constitution to impose an income tax cap on state government. He writes that other states have done so and Wisconsin should follow their lead. He claims that it won't hamstring future Legislatures, claiming that lower tax rates stimulate the economy.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska devotes his posting today to The Capital Times' "crying" over the loss of Elizabeth Warren from the race for the Democratic presidential nomination and an editorial asking when will we ever get around to smashing political patriarchy? He says the Wednesday print edition of the paper should have been bordered in black.
The Racine Journal Times notes that one of the bills signed by Gov. Tony Evers this week received little notice, but it is big news for cancer patients. That bill, the paper editorializes, gives financial help to low-income patients so they can take part in clinical trials that are otherwise too expensive for them.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, who admits he never was a Bernie Sanders fan, chides the Democratic presidential candidate for throwing people under the bus, blaming them for his recent primary defeats. He has no one to blame but himself, Heinzelman contends.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson chides former governor and Donald Trump Wisconsin campaign chair Scott Walker for calling out Democrat Joe Biden's use of "full of sh**t" in response to a Michigan heckler, pointing out that when it comes to swearing, Walker's pal Trump beats them all.