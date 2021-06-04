State Debate: Fine tune election procedures, editorializes the Racine Journal Times

It's time to move on from 2020, says the Racine Journal Times, but fine tune some election procedures. The paper contends that voting times need to be uniform across the state and that it isn't fond of drop boxes, contending they are particularly susceptible to fraud. These should be addressed, it editorializes, but let's all agree the 2020 election wasn't stolen.
Gun violence is out of control, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. Not only have gun deaths, including suicides, continued to grow but now there's news that 20% of record gun sales this past year were purchased by first-time buyers. That's alarming, he says.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Ron Bishop, chair of the Fond du Lac County Republican Party, asks if Sen. Ron Johnson has the answers to questions he's had about Jan. 6th? Bishop lists a number of questions he'd like the senator to answer, instead of continuing to let them fester, adding that he wishes the Donald Trump impeachment proceedings would have called witnesses. If they had, we'd have answers, he writes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes issue with a CapTimes editorial calling Sen. Ron Johnson a "sick and twisted" human being. He insists that Johnson is more sincere than a thousand Kamala Harrises and is a caring and benevolent soul.
Van Mobley, the conservative president of the village of Thiensville, muses on the squabble between former Wisconsin congressman Paul Ryan and former president Donald Trump. He uses the Reagan era as a point of comparison.
The Wisconsin Examiner's Ruth Conniff comments on the legislative Republicans' school budget "shell game." She points out how Joint Finance co-chair Howard Marklein is claiming that the GOPers have increased school funding, yet their plan has run afoul of federal relief requirements that may cost the state $1.5 billion in revenue in the end.