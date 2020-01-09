State Debate: Fellow conservative calls Wisconsin Republicans 'cowards' for including just Trump on ballot

RightWisconsin's James Wigderson chastises his usual allies, Wisconsin Republicans, for being cowards. He's angry because the GOP members of the Presidential Preference Selection Committee chose to include only Donald Trump on the April 7 Wisconsin primary ballot. While he has no love for two other Republican candidates, former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts governor William Weld, they should have been on the ballot, he insists. Trump shouldn't be allowed to skip a primary, he adds.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says that recent polls show a culture of denial among Wisconsin Trump supporters. They are following the lead of Wisconsin GOP officeholders who instead of defending Trump's actions in Ukraine, they attack the process and Trump backers are buying it.
M. D. Kittle, writing on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, delights in the news that Illinois has been losing population the past several years to places like Indiana and Wisconsin. Kittle contends that "liberals" in Illinois government are to blame.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is wondering whether the coming year will by the year of clean water in the state as Gov. Tony Evers has proposed or if it will be the year of Republican news releases and chaff. Rowen's not impressed with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' task force on water quality, stacked 13-3 with Republicans who he says are beholden to moneyed interests.
The Racine Journal Times counsels neighboring Caledonia to alter its anti-development attitude and go looking for a store to take the place of the recently-closed Kmart in the community. The store's closing will hurt, the paper says, if it isn't replaced soon.