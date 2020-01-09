State Debate: Fellow conservative calls Wisconsin Republicans 'cowards' for including just Trump on ballot

State Debate: Fellow conservative calls Wisconsin Republicans 'cowards' for including just Trump on ballot

RightWisconsin's James Wigderson chastises his usual allies, Wisconsin Republicans, for being cowards. He's angry because the GOP members of the Presidential Preference Selection Committee chose to include only Donald Trump on the April 7 Wisconsin primary ballot. While he has no love for two other Republican candidates, former Rep. Joe Walsh and former Massachusetts governor William Weld, they should have been on the ballot, he insists. Trump shouldn't be allowed to skip a primary, he adds.

Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says that recent polls show a culture of denial among Wisconsin Trump supporters. They are following the lead of Wisconsin GOP officeholders who instead of defending Trump's actions in Ukraine, they attack the process and Trump backers are buying it. 

M. D. Kittle, writing on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, delights in the news that Illinois has been losing population the past several years to places like Indiana and Wisconsin. Kittle contends that "liberals" in Illinois government are to blame.

Political Environment blogger James Rowen is wondering whether the coming year will by the year of clean water in the state as Gov. Tony Evers has proposed or if it will be the year of Republican news releases and chaff. Rowen's not impressed with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' task force on water quality, stacked 13-3 with Republicans who he says are beholden to moneyed interests.

The Racine Journal Times counsels neighboring Caledonia to alter its anti-development attitude and go looking for a store to take the place of the recently-closed Kmart in the community. The store's closing will hurt, the paper says, if it isn't replaced soon. 

State Debate Illustration NEW
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Hardliners in the US and Iran are each other's best friend
Columnists

Commentary: Hardliners in the US and Iran are each other's best friend

  • Updated

The killing of Qassem Soleimani, commander of the elite Quds force of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, in Baghdad takes to a new extreme Donald Trump's policy of "maximum pressure" on Iran. The fervent celebrations among U.S foreign policy hawks, and passionate calls for vengeance emanating from Tehran, make it seem that the Islamic revolutionaries have no greater foe than the United ...

Commentary: Brace for the unintended consequences of killing Soleimani
Columnists

Commentary: Brace for the unintended consequences of killing Soleimani

  • Updated

"The law of unintended consequences is the only real law of history." So says my good friend, the distinguished historian Niall Ferguson. We are seeing the wisdom of that line playing out in the days since a U.S. drone strike killed Iran's most important military commander, Qassem Soleimani. Certainly Soleimani was a dangerous, smart, determined enemy of the U.S. Taking his skills away from ...

Commentary: Trump may have started a war with Iran he cannot win
Columnists

Commentary: Trump may have started a war with Iran he cannot win

  • Updated

Americans are understandably war-weary and President Donald Trump campaigned on a promise of disengagement from the endless wars in the Mideast. However, in a dramatic and unnecessary escalation of violence after a minor attack by an Iranian-sponsored militia on an Iraqi military base, Trump's assassination of Qassem Soleimani, Iran's top general and second most powerful leader, has ...

Listen up!

Sign up for our Podcasts email!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics