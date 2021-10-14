State Debate: Federal courts should decide redistricting, editorializes the Beloit Daily News

The Beloit Daily News believes that the federal courts hold the best hope for avoiding partisanship in drawing new political boundaries. The Wisconsin Supreme Court is viewed as conservatively partisan, the paper points out, and that's why Republicans want it to decide on new maps.
An editorial in the Racine Journal Times points out that the Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen testified in Congress under oath and suggests that so should Facebook's founder, Mark Zuckerberg. That would be better than Facebook's lame attempts to discredit her on the website, the paper adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska isn't full of praise for Rebecca Blank as she prepares to leave her UW-Madison post to take over as president of Northwestern University. Blaska labels her the chancellor of cancel culture.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims that the investigation into Wisconsin's election is more critical than ever. He calls Atty. Gen. Josh Kaul's plea that the investigation led by Michael Gableman should be dropped "laughable."
Empower Wisconsin's president Adam Jarchow, a former conservative state legislator, blogs that COVID is "taxing" enough and President Joe Biden should leave Wisconsin and other U.S. businesses alone. He protests Biden's plan to raise some taxes on wealthy individuals and corporations to pay for his infrastructure plan.