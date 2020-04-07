State Debate: Farmers dumping milk, GOP response to COVID-19, 'Pro-life' legislators spark the debate

In a WisOpinion column, the Wisconsin Farmers Union's Kara O'Connor explains why farmers are finding it necessary to dump their milk as demand for dairy products has plummeted with the coronavirus problem. She adds that the hope is the USDA will step in to buy and distribute the surplus to needy places, but, in the meantime, urges consumers to buy more dairy.

The coronavirus crisis has changed virtually everything, writes Bill Kaplan in a column in WisOpinion. It calls for drastic action on many fronts and he faults Wisconsin Republicans for dragging their feet in helping Gov. Tony Evers "think outside the box" on dealing with the pandemic. He adds that the crisis has also underscored the need for Wisconsin to expand its Medicaid coverage.