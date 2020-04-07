State Debate: Farmers dumping milk, GOP response to COVID-19, 'Pro-life' legislators spark the debate

In a WisOpinion column, the Wisconsin Farmers Union's Kara O'Connor explains why farmers are finding it necessary to dump their milk as demand for dairy products has plummeted with the coronavirus problem. She adds that the hope is the USDA will step in to buy and distribute the surplus to needy places, but, in the meantime, urges consumers to buy more dairy.
The coronavirus crisis has changed virtually everything, writes Bill Kaplan in a column in WisOpinion. It calls for drastic action on many fronts and he faults Wisconsin Republicans for dragging their feet in helping Gov. Tony Evers "think outside the box" on dealing with the pandemic. He adds that the crisis has also underscored the need for Wisconsin to expand its Medicaid coverage.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen lists a litany of actions and statements by Wisconsin Republican leaders in the past few weeks that he believes are unconscionable. He notes the irony of their cavalier statements on the coronavirus as incomprehensible coming from a party that calls itself "pro-life."
Speaking of "pro-life," RightWisconsin posts a letter that 31 Wisconsin Republican legislators have sent DHS Secretary Andrea Palm urging her to shut down abortion clinics during the health crisis because they are "nonessential" businesses.
And while James Rowen lists what he considers the folly of legislative Republicans, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson takes apart a statement from GOP Joint Finance Committee chairman John Nygren who opposes giving Gov. Tony Evers a "blank check" to fight COVID-19.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says you can tell U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez that her Green New Deal is here. Noting that coronavirus has made a huge dent in the nation's carbon emissions, Blaska instructs all it took was to shut down a quarter of the U.S. economy.
