State Debate: Extend Tommy Thompson's reign at the UW, John Torinus pleads

Business blogger John Torinus calls for extending Tommy Thompson's occupation of the UW presidency, pointing to his many accomplishments in just eight months in the job. The Regents should extend his interim appointment by at least a year, he says, so he can make plans for more long term action, Torinus insists.
Columnist Bill Kaplan, writing on WisOpinion, praises the House Democrats for its quick passage of the American Rescue Act. Kaplan lists the many features in the bill which he says will help Wisconsin's economy as well as the nation's.
The Racine Journal Times counsels its readers to help others, especially the elderly who may not have internet connections or computer skills, to sign up for a coronavirus vaccination. The paper laments that there isn't one central place to make an appointment, but its editorial offers suggestions on how to get the job done.
In a column on the right-wing Empower Wisconsin website, State Rep. Dave Murphy, a Greenville Republican, contends that Atty. Gen. Josh Kahl is wrong about student debt. He claims that in joining with AGs from other states to advocate for forgiving up to $50,000 in student debt will have the opposite effect of driving up college costs.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson charges that today's Republicans don't really believe in the free market. He notes that the private car companies are already competing to be the first to go all electric -- that's the free market at work, he says -- while the GOP keeps trying to unlevel the playing field to protect oil and coal interests.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen can't escape the irony at the Conservative Politic Action Committee's weekend event that featured a gold idol of ex-President Trump, the America First hero. It was strange to learn that the idol was made in Mexico, Rowen says.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson writes about his appearance on Channel 27's Capital City Sunday this past weekend in which he criticized U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and other Wisconsin Republicans for adhering to conspiracy theories over the election and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.