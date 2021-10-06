State Debate: Expect lawsuits against reduced wolf quota, says blogger James Rowen

Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that the Wisconsin DNR has cut the wolf kill from 300 to 130, but says we can expect litigation to once again raise the toll. Besides, he adds, the actual wolf kill has exceeded the quotas every year since 2012.
The Racine Journal Times praises Kenosha-based Jockey International for partnering with the YMCA on an after-school program aimed at helping Kenosha's middle school students struggling with math and reading. We tend to forget how major corporations often pitch in to solve community problems and this is but one example, the paper editorializes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska blasts "left-wingers" for video taping Arizona Sen. Krysten Sinema in a bathroom, another example of their bullying, he insists. He provides other examples of what he says is a bloodsport among the left.
Outside electioneering groups have spent $241.2 million since 2010 to smear or prop up candidates vying for state and legislative offices in Wisconsin, reports the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign. The campaign largesse is divided equally among Democrats and Republicans, the nonprofit adds.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says he's tired of hearing the woes and hardships of those who continue to refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccines. There is just no reasoning behind their refusals, he contends.
Blogger M.D. Kittle maintains that the subpoenas issued to election clerks in five Wisconsin cities by former Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman are necessary to discover just how much influence outside money from a private nonprofit had on the conduct of the elections.