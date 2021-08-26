State Debate: Everyone from Fredric March to Andre Jacque gets mentioned today

The Racine Journal Times insists that UW schools dishonor Fredric March with shoddy research. The UW removed the Racine native's name in theater space at the UW-Madison and Oshkosh because as a young man he belonged to an organization known as the KKK. What these institutions failed to do was look further into March's life which was deeply involved in civil rights, the paper complains.
Wisconsin can be proud of UW System interim president Tommy Thompson declares Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. The people are cheering him because he has stood up to state legislators who want to micromanage the UW's coronavirus safety precautions, precautions aimed at protecting their children, Humphrey adds.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that northern Wisconsin's Indian tribes were left out of the discussion on the 2021 wolf hunt. The tribes are supposed to have 50% say in decisions like that, but leaders report they were never consulted.
Wisconsin's rightie blogger David Blaska attacks proposals by some Madison officials to enact a guaranteed income experiment which he claims will allow the camel's nose in the tent. He contends it's another foolish proposal from the progressives on the City Council.
The Milwaukee Independent's Reggie Jackson writes about his trip to Selma, Ala., and the history "some want is all to forget." He recounts the March 7, 1964, that came to be known as "Bloody Sunday" as civil rights protesters tried to march across Edmund Pettus bridge only to be severely beaten by local law enforcement and irate citizens.
In a MacIver Institute blog, Milwaukee right-wing radio show host Dan O'Donnell claims that Gov. Tony Evers and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes are repeating the "lies" about their response to the Kenosha riots that occurred a year ago this month. He claims those lies burned the city.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes that former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch, a likely Republican candidate for governor in 1922, has called Democrats "pure evil." He says it's a little bit over the top to be calling a state senator evil because she suggested people contribute to defeat State Sen. Andre Jacque, who is in the hospital with COVID.