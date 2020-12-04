State Debate: Evers told this is no time for timid; Today's political scene compared to rattlesnake hunt

This is no time for timid, writes Our Wisconsin Revolution executive director Mike McCabe on his organization's website. The message is directed at Gov. Tony Evers as he's putting his state budget together. Wisconsin is facing emergencies even bigger than Covid-19, he writes, listing the economy, fair wages, health care and the digital divide.
Blogger Bill Stokes compares today's outrageous political scene to the old days when he would join his friend Woody near Arena in hunting for rattlesnakes, but adds that isn't really being fair to the snakes.
The Racine Journal Times thanks the Wisconsin National Guard for its work in testing for the coronavirus and its call to duty during the social justice unrest earlier this year. The editorial personalizes Guard members, explaining who they are in civilian life and their duties as citizen soldiers. We owe them a debt of gratitude, the paper adds.
Two Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty staffers combine on a Right Wisconsin posting to list six provisions in the Assembly Republicans' plan to battle the coronavirus that deserve consideration. They include withholding aid from school districts that don't fully re-open.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey claims that whenever you hear someone say that they don't know anyone who has Covid you can probably deduce that they are conservatives who are dismissive of any ideas to close schools or limit businesses. He names a number of people he knows who have had the virus, one a close friend who recently passed away from the disease.
Right-wing Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a MacIver Institute blog, contends that the Trump campaign's lawsuit in Wisconsin should succeed on the merits. He sides with the president's lawyers on all its objections to the Wisconsin vote plus claims that the Elections Commission erroneously certified the state's vote following the Dane and Milwaukee Counties recount. The column preceded the State Supreme Court's ruling that the suit needed to be started in Circuit Court.
M.D. Kittle, the conservative Empower Wisconsin blogger, contends that Racine leaders are "drunk with power" as they defy the State Supreme Court's order to allow choice schools to open. He claims the health officials there aren't following legal procedures, but acting as politicians.
