State Debate: Evers' stay at home extension blasted, praised by the bloggers

In a Right Wisconsin editorial, conservative Brian Fraley says he agrees that now is not the time to end coronavirus restrictions in Wisconsin, but he insists that Gov. Tony Evers needs to announce a plan, something he says the governor didn't do when he extended the stay-at-home orders last week. Let us know details, trust us, Fraley admonishes the governor.

Why do Donald Trump and angry white males want more Covid-19 obituaries, asks Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey? Ironically, he says, those who are demonstrating to re-open the economy before there's adequate testing are the convenient dunces for the Wall Street interests.

Good thing that Scott Walker is no longer the governor, blogs James Rowen on Political Environment. He points to a Walker blog slamming Tony Evers for extending the stay-at-home edict as something that happens when "people get power hungry." Rowen writes that Walker echoes the contempt he has always had for labor, data and science.