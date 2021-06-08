State Debate: Evers' announcement, 'Boss Vos,' unemployed police dogs draw comments today

In a post filled with sarcasm, Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson reports on Gov. Tony Evers' announcement at the Democratic convention over the weekend that he will run for another term in 2022. He'll undoubtedly get the endorsement of all those small businesses that specialized in putting up plywood in the store fronts last summer, he chuckles.
But, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson is struck by the irony of the Robin Vos-led legislative Republicans claiming that Gov. Tony Evers is an "abysmal failure and absent leadership." How much leadership did the Republicans provide when they sat home for 300 days during the pandemic, all the while collecting their pay and benefits?, he asks.
And in a WisOpinion column, Bill Kaplan complains that "Boss Vos" continues to dictate that his fellow legislative Republicans irresponsibly throw away federal money while they refuse to expand health care and underfund state education aid. Kaplan calls it sheer GOP incompetence and mendacity and insists that "Boss Vos must go."
In a Milwaukee Courier column, State Sen. Lena Taylor notes the complexities that police officers confront every day and how important it is that they get properly trained for all eventualities. She says that state and local governments need to properly fund training, it's a lot cheaper than bad consequences.
The Racine Journal Times laments that Americans' driving habits are getting worse. Highway deaths jumped more than 8% from 2019 to 2020, the paper notes in an editorial. It's time for drivers to start paying attention and obeying the traffic laws, it adds, and make this a safe summer.
The good news is that all the marijuana-sniffing K-9 dogs still have jobs thanks to the big dogs in the GOP-controlled State Legislature, muses the Kenosha News. The paper notes that all 13 K-9s used by law enforcement in Virginia have been forced to retire because the state legalized marijuana recently. Our dogs are still employed, the paper says, because we refuse to legalize the drug.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen lists some insensitive comments made by elected Wisconsin officials recently and says he continues to be surprised at how intolerant many GOP officeholders are. He highlights the refusal by the State Rep. John Spiros-led legislative committee that gaveled a Milwaukee activist to silence when she tried to speak.