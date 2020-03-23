State Debate: Evers' actions worse than any virus, longtime right-wing activist blogs

Conservative Milwaukee radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a posting on the right-wing MacIver Institute website, is worried about "freedom in a time of panic." While the coronavirus needs to be stopped, he says, so too does government intrusion on individual liberties.
So, too, does longtime conservative activist Eric O'Keefe, who, in a posting on Empower Wisconsin, claims that Gov. Tony Evers is acting like a dictator who has suspended our liberties. The seizure of power by government is more serious than any virus, the longtime Koch brothers' ally complains.
The Racine Journal Times rehashes all the bad news of last week, but urges readers to stay focused on the bright side. While we've had to give up many of our pleasures -- sports, eating out and bars -- the crocuses and daffodils are starting to emerge which means that spring -- and better times -- are ahead, the paper editorializes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, meanwhile, laments all the closings and hunkering down that the virus has caused, adding that the canary in the coal mine has just keeled over. He's especially astounded that the demise of Madison's once thriving restaurant and entertainment scene has caused the shutdown of the weekly alternative paper, Isthmus.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman wonders if Isthmus temporarily closing is indeed the canary in the goldmine. He notes that all media will be affected by a drop in advertising and those on the edges might not survive the crisis.