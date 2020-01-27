State Debate: Ever's redistricting plan praised, wakened wetland protection scorned

Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild praises Gov. Tony Evers for pushing nonpartisan redistricting in his State of the State address last week. Rothschild says the movement to reform how political boundaries are drawn is gaining speed and the public will eventually win this battle.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Donald Trump is lifting wetland protections, but adds that Scott Walker and Wisconsin Republicans got there first. He says that a leader among legislative Republicans in gutting wetland protections was state Sen. Tom Tiffany, who is running for Congress from the state's 7th District.
RightWisconsin's James Wigderson cites a new study which claims that school choice benefits Wisconsin's economy. The study was conducted by the conservative Wisconsin Institute for Law & Liberty to coincide with school choice week in the state.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska isn't impressed with the New York Times' story reporting that John Bolton's new book will reveal Donald Trump's insistence that Ukraine investigate his political rivals before releasing U.S. aid to the country. Blaska says Trump will still be acquitted and he, not Mike Pence, will deliver the State of the Union on Feb. 4.
The Racine Journal Times, which frequently jabs neighboring Caledonia as the "village of no" is delighted that its government has said "yes" to locating a new Culver's restaurant in the village. It makes sense for the village to increase its tax base, the paper says.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman blogs that he isn't the only one who is upset with the Trump administration's initial report that no American soldiers were injured in the Iranian attack of Iraqi military bases. Now that there's confirmation that 34 Americans were hurt, the VFW is demanding an apology of the president, he notes.