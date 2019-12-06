Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson examines polling statistics and describes how we view undocumented immigrants in Wisconsin. He concludes that even Republican voters overwhelmingly opposed current policies. While they continue to support Donald Trump, he adds, they don't share his views on immigrants.
RightWisconsin reports that state Sen. Duey Stroebel, the Republican from Cedarburg, is back with a plan to get rid of Wisconsin's longtime minimum mark-up law. Stroebel claims that Wisconsin consumers missed out on many bargains during Black Friday because of the law.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that Scott Walker added "food removal" to his "Wisconsin Idea" and Donald Trump is now running with it. He notes that the feds now are planning to adopt the Walker idea to refuse food stamps to certain people who they claim should be working.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska watched the impeachment hearings earlier this week and concludes that "leftist law profs" actually helped Donald Trump with their testimony. Blaska claims that law school professors are notoriously "lefty" and have their snoots in the stratosphere.
M. D. Kittle on the conservative Empower Wisconsin website claims that Foxconn's success could help Donald Trump in next year's election in Wisconsin. Kittle downplays a George Mason University study that contended the huge subsidies to the tech giant could hurt the state in the long run. He claims Foxconn is moving along as it was planned and is far from what some describe as a "debacle."