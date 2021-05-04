State Debate: Enough of those big spending bills, cries the Racine Journal Times

The Racine Journal Times editorializes that we've had enough of big spending bills. The paper insists Americans don't need any more help, that if anyone wants a job they can walk down main street and get one. We've now reached the point where there's too much government spending, the paper contends.
Columnist Bill Kaplan says that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos needs to consider his legacy as he reaches a decision on expanding Medicaid coverage in Wisconsin. He points out that health care used to be a bipartisan issue in Wisconsin, pointing out the roles played by Republicans like Warren Knowles and Tommy Thompson. In a WisOpinion column, Kaplan says Vos needs to lead and consider how circumstances have changed and how Republicans have supported health care expansion.
John Schlifske, CEO of Northwestern Mutual insurance, in a guest column for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, wonders how Milwaukee Public Schools abandonment of Milwaukee College Prep helps the city's kids. He accuses the school system of undermining one of the city's most successful schools and calls on the community to come together to save it.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, Steve Walters explains how all sides won on the new Foxconn deal. He notes that Gov. Tony Evers, Foxconn and Assembly Speaker Robin Vos all hail the vastly different agreement between the Taiwanese firm and the state of Wisconsin. Walters contends that for now, the deal is a tie between Evers and Vos.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, CJ Szafir, president of a think tank named the Institute for Reforming Government, posts comments from parents of children in voucher schools responding to Gov. Tony Evers' opposition to school choice. They all say they can't be silent in pushing back at Evers' position.
In order for the Packers to resolve the Aaron Rodgers situation, comments blogger Bill Stokes, we need to give Rodgers the entire state of Wisconsin. The question, though, Stokes comments, is whether Rodgers will be satisfied with getting the whole state.