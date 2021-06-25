State Debate: Election law fixes, police oversight, education funding get aired today

In a column for the Oshkosh Northwestern, Rich and Lena Eng write that Wisconsin's elections could be made safer and instill confidence in the results by taking just a few simple steps. They include standardizing ballot curing across the state and allowing clerks to start counting absentee ballots before election day.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska proudly announces that he and six other Madison residents are taking Madison's Police Civilian Oversight Board to court. Their claim is that the board, because it dictates race and gender for its membership, is illegal, not to mention their contention that it's a waste of taxpayers' money.
Milwaukee right-wing radio talk show host Dan O'Donnell, in a posting on the MacIver Institute blog, contends that you shouldn't believe the left when it claims that Wisconsin schools are underfunded. They've got plenty of money, he insists, as he posts charts that are aimed at bolstering his claim.
Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin is all about the beer, writes Bruce Murphy on Urban Milwaukee. He notes that she brought a four-pack of Minocqua Brewing Co. beer to a party of the Senate's women members. Her promotion of Wisconsin beer drew media attention in Washington, he adds.
In a Milwaukee Independent column, Reggie Jackson laments the silence of white moderates, insisting that bystanders must take a stand if we're to conquer racism. He recounts periods in the nation's history when whites stood up against racism and achieved results.
And in a column for Isthmus, Nada Elmikashfi says the conservatives are alleging free speech infringement to skirt accountability. They're increasingly trying to paint themselves as victims in order to halt discussion of issues they don't agree with, she writes.