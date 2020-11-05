State Debate: Election comments lead debate; Bill Stokes says waiting for results like ice fishing

Political Environment blogger James Rowen's take on Tuesday's election in Wisconsin shows that Democrats will have their hands full in 2022's gubernatorial election. He says that Trumpism won't go away in the state even if Biden is declared the winner of Tuesday's election. The current Republican leadership has been gearing up to take on Tony Evers, he adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska comments on the election with "two cheers for divided government." He says that while Donald Trump is "toast," he has turned the GOP into the working man and woman's party and Mitch McConnell will still be there to blunt Joe Biden and the Democrats.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, meanwhile, believes Americans failed a moral test in Tuesday's voting. He calls the lack of a larger repudiation of the absence of decency and decorum of the past four years deeply disappointing.
Journalist and author Bill Stokes, on his Kickass blog, compares waiting for the official election results to ice fishing patience. It's sort of like sitting by a hole in the ice waiting for a big walleye to come swimming by, he says.
The conservative Badger Institute posts an interview with Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson in which the Republican issues a "wake-up call" over the insanity of federal deficit spending. Johnson insists that politicians are selling out America's posterity for short-term political gain.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman contends that the cancellation of another UW football game shows the folly of the Big Ten deciding to play this season. If professional athletes making millions of dollars can't protect themselves from the coronavirus then how can you expect collegiate athletes to do so?, he asks.
